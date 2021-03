President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden’s signature is now on the one-point-nine-trillion-dollar COVID stimulus bill. Speaking from the White House, Biden says he believes the measure is about “rebuilding the backbone of this country” and “giving people a fighting chance.”

The measure includes 14-hundred-dollar checks for millions of Americans. It also extends unemployment benefits.