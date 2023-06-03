Biden Signs Debt Ceiling Bill

President Biden has signed legislation to raise the debt ceiling and avert a federal default. Biden formally signed the bill behind closed doors at the White House on Saturday just days before the Treausry Department warned it would run out of money to pay the nation’s bills.

Along with raising the debt ceiling, the bill caps spending and adds work requirements for some Americans receiving govenment asistance.

The President noted “not eveyone got what they wanted” but praised the bipartisan agreement as “good news for America.”