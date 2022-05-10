Biden Signs Ukraine Bill, Seeks $40B Aid, In Putin Rejoinder

President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. Witnessing the signing are Ukraine-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., right, and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies. The signing comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war. The House could vote as soon as this week on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are urging Congress to act before May 19, when the existing drawdown funds run out.