President Joe Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington in Washington, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Biden will address the nation on Monday about the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington in Washington, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Biden will address the nation on Monday about the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden is conceding the situation in Afghanistan fell apart faster than the U.S. expected. Speaking from the White House, Biden stood by his decision to withdraw even as the Taliban effectively took control of the capital city of Kabul.

Biden said the images coming from the Kabul airport showing people clinging to airplanes are heartbreaking. U.S. military troops have kept control of the airport for now as thousands of Afghans try to get out of the country.