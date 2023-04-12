Biden Speaks In Belfast

President Biden’s four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is underway.

Biden spoke today at Ulster University in Belfast, the first leg of his trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement. That’s the U.S.-brokered deal that ended decades of conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Biden told the crowd that supporting the people of Northern Ireland, protecting the peace, and preserving the agreement remains a “priority.” Earlier in the day, Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden will head to Dublin this afternoon.