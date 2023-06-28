Biden Speaks On Wagner Group Rebellion

President Biden says it’s hard to tell how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by the recent mercenary rebellion against the Kremlin.

While speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said Putin is clearly losing the war in Ukraine and at home and has become a “bit of a pariah around the world.”

The president’s comments come after the Wagner Group forces advanced towards Moscow over the weekend in opposition to Russian defense leaders, although the rebellion fizzled out hours later.