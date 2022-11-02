Biden Spending $4.5 Billion To Help Lower Home Heating Costs

FILE - A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Oct. 5, 2022 in Livermore Falls, Maine. The Biden administration said Wednesday it would make $4.5 billion available to help lower heating costs this winter through a low-income home energy assistance program. The funds will go to heating and utility bill costs, and will also be available to help families make home energy repairs aimed at lowering costs, the White House said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FILE - A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Oct. 5, 2022 in Livermore Falls, Maine. The Biden administration said Wednesday it would make $4.5 billion available to help lower heating costs this winter through a low-income home energy assistance program. The funds will go to heating and utility bill costs, and will also be available to help families make home energy repairs aimed at lowering costs, the White House said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help lower heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.

The White House says the money will help more than 5 million families pay heating and utility bills and can be used to make home energy repairs.

The Energy Department also says will begin allocating $9 billion over the next 10 years for a program aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to highlight energy programs at an event later Wednesday in Boston.