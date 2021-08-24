Biden Sticking To Pullout Deadline Though Lawmakers Complain

(AP) — An administration official says President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a U.S.-led evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport and for withdrawing the remaining U.S. forces.

The decision reflects a growing fear of extremist attacks at the Kabul airport but also opens Biden to domestic political complaints of caving to Taliban demands and of potentially leaving some Americans and Afghan allies behind.

Earlier, a Taliban spokesman said in Kabul that the group will insist the United States complete its withdrawal by Aug. 31. Meanwhile, the U.S. pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights so far.