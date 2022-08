File photo: President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden is still testing positive for COVID but his doctor says he is feeling feeling very well.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor sent out a memo saying the President tested positive for a sixth straight day during his COVID rebound. He called Biden’s vital signs normal and said an occasional cough is improving. Biden will continue isolating and working remotely from the White House residence.