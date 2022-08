President Biden is expected to announce his decision on student loan forgiveness as soon as tomorrow.

Sources tell NBC News the President is expected to extend the payment pause for several months. He’s also reportedly working on forgiving loans up to ten-thousand dollars for those who make under 125-grand a year.

A group of top Senate Democrats including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with White House chief of staff Ron Klain to urge him to push the issue to the Biden administration.