Biden Taking First Overseas Trip In June To UK, Belgium

President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden will make his first overseas trip as America’s leader in June. Biden will visit the United Kingdom and Belgium. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it will highlight Biden’s commitment to restoring U.S. alliances, revitalizing the trans-Atlantic relationship and working closely with allies on a variety of key global issues.

Biden will attend the G7 Summit in the UK before taking part in the NATO Summit in Brussels. He’ll also participate in a U.S.-EU Summit while in the Belgian capital.