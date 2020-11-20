Biden Task Force Member Wants Coronavirus Detail

President-elect Joe Biden walks out of The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., after participating in a meeting with the National Governors Association's executive committee with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP)–Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of President-Elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, says Biden’s team needs to know the status of national personal protective equipment and plans for vaccine distribution.

Gawande told “CBS This Morning” on Friday the information sharing has been delayed while the Trump administration stalls the White House transition. He says a smooth plan for vaccine coordination and distribution to states can help save lives.

Gawande disputed Health Secretary Alex Azar’s claim the CDC keeps things going during any transition and the information the Biden team needs is public. Gawande says the nation will try to “deploy 330 million doses of vaccine to people twice in the next year and trying to accelerate that to happen in months. We need planning and coordination.”