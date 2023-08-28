Biden Team Said to Be Annoyed with Possible Newsom-DeSantis Debate

President Biden’s re-election team is said to be annoyed by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s push for a televised debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Some of Biden’s advisors believe Newsom is running a shadow presidential campaign at a time when a majority of Democrats say they would rather have somebody other than Biden run in 2024.

Allies of Vice President Kamala Harris have voiced concern as well. They say Newsom is positioning himself for a run for the White House in 2028 which flies in the face of traditional party ascendency.

The debate, which is not officially scheduled yet, would be televised on Fox News channel and moderated by Sean Hannity.