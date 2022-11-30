Biden Tells GOP His Hopes, Gets Stiff Response From McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, attend a meeting with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes lawmakers can work together to fund the government, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. His comments came as he met with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday. Biden is seeking to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. But Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the likely new Republican House speaker, said Biden “got an indication that it’s going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the House. He blasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies, and promised a new round of investigations once the GOP is in power.