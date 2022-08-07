Biden Tests Negative For COVID, Isolating Until 2nd Negative

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the White House in Washington. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning but will continue to isolate until a second negative test, his doctor said. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s doctor says the 79-year-old president has tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to isolate at the White House until a second negative test. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest daily update that the president, “in an abundance of caution,” will abide by the “strict isolation measures” in place since his “rebound” infection was detected July 30, pending a follow-up negative result. Biden came down with the virus a second time three days after he had emerged from isolation from his initial bout with COVID-19. Biden’s travel has been on hold. But he plans to visit Kentucky on Monday to view damage from catastrophic flooding and meet with families.