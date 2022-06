Dynasty Chavez and Cesar Mendiola walk away after looking at the scene Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in San Antonio where dozens of migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer on Monday after being abandoned in the sweltering heat. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

President Biden calls the Texas migrant tragedy “horrifying and heartbreaking.” Dozens of migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

Biden issued a statement and said his administration is doing everything possible to “stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry.” Multiple illegal immigrants are still hospitalized and three people under arrest.