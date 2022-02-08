NATIONAL

Biden Threatens: No Gas Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — In a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have met separately for hours with the leaders of Germany and France. They are trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, where Russia has massed thousands of troops at the border. The results: no resolution but at least no invasion for now. The biggest news Monday: Biden’s vow that Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Europe will be blocked if Russia further invades Ukraine. Putin objected anew that the U.S. and NATO won’t guarantee to keep Ukraine out of the alliance, which he sees as a threat to Russia.

 

