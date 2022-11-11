Biden Tightens Methane Emissions Rule Amid Push For More Oil

(AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce at a global climate conference in Egypt on Friday a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The new Environmental Protection Agency rule follows up on a methane rule the Democratic president announced last year. The White House’s national climate adviser says the administration will embark on “a relentless focus to root out emissions.”