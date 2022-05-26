Biden To Console Families In Uvalde, Press For Action

Victor Escalon, Regional Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety South, speaks to the press during a news conference outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Escalon says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at the elementary school entered the building "unobstructed" through a door that was apparently unlocked. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Victor Escalon, Regional Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety South, speaks to the press during a news conference outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Escalon says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at the elementary school entered the building "unobstructed" through a door that was apparently unlocked. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

(AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The White House says the Bidens will “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community leaders, religious leaders and victims’ families.

Jean-Pierre, the parent of an elementary school student, delivered an impassioned plea at the White House for lawmakers to come together to address gun violence.