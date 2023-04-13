NATIONAL

Biden To Expand Some Migrants’ Health Care Access

Fred Cruz
FILE -President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Biden is set to announce that his administration is expanding eligibility for Medicare and the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges to hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed it on condition of anonymity before an announcement on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that his administration is expanding eligibility for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed it on the condition of anonymity before Thursday’s announcement. The action will allow those covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to access government-funded health insurance programs. The White House action comes as the DACA program is in legal peril and the number of people eligible under the program is shrinking.

 

