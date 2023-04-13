Biden To Expand Some Migrants’ Health Care Access

FILE -President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Biden is set to announce that his administration is expanding eligibility for Medicare and the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges to hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed it on condition of anonymity before an announcement on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)