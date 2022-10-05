Biden To Focus On Hurricane Victims In Florida, Not Politics

FILE - People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 79 people confirmed dead, including 71 in Florida, as hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)