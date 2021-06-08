Biden To Get Warm Welcome From Relieved But Wary Allies

FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. On Biden’s first foreign trip as president, he will find many of his hosts in Europe welcoming but wary after a tense four years between Europe and the U.S. under former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden flies to Europe this week on his first foreign trip as president, he will find his hosts welcoming but wary. His predecessor Donald Trump may be gone, but he leaves a long shadow.

In contrast to the unilateralist Trump, Biden has stressed his support for international diplomacy and America’s commitment to its allies. One analyst says she expects positive messages on climate change and pandemic recovery during Biden’s trip to a Group of Seven summit in England and meetings with NATO and EU leaders in Brussels. But tensions remain over issues including military spending and how to deal with China