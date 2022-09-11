Biden To Honor 9/11 Victims As Shadow Of Afghan War Looms

(AP) — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon. Sunday’s somber commemoration comes a little more than a year after the Democratic president ended the war in Afghanistan launched by the U.S. and its allies in response to the terror attacks. Biden upheld a campaign pledge to bring home U.S. troops from the country’s longest conflict. But the war ended in chaotic fashion last August as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Biden will recognize the impact the Sept. 11 attacks had on the U.S. and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.