Biden To Honor 9/11 Victims As Shadow Of Afghan War Looms

FILE - An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. In the foreground, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, opened in 2008 adjacent to the site, commemorates the lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon. Sunday’s somber commemoration comes a little more than a year after the Democratic president ended the war in Afghanistan launched by the U.S. and its allies in response to the terror attacks. Biden upheld a campaign pledge to bring home U.S. troops from the country’s longest conflict. But the war ended in chaotic fashion last August as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Biden will recognize the impact the Sept. 11 attacks had on the U.S. and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.