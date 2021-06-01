Biden To Honor Forgotten Victims Of Tulsa Race Massacre

President Joe Biden speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.( Biden on Tuesday will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest _ and largely forgotten _ moments of racial violence, marking the 100th anniversary of a massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma that wiped out a thriving Black community. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark the 100th anniversary of a massacre that wiped out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Biden will grieve Tuesday for the hundreds of Black people killed at the hands of a white mob a century ago. The visit comes amid an ongoing national reckoning on racial justice. Biden will be the first president to participate in remembrances of the destruction of what was known as “Black Wall Street.” On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to the ground Tulsa’s Greenwood district. Biden will announce measures to help narrow the wealth gap between Blacks and whites.