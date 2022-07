FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Nov. 18, 2021. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit Washington Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to meet with President Joe Biden, a month after López Obrador snubbed Biden's invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Biden is hosting the president of Mexico for a bilateral meeting at the White House. Today’s meeting between Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, will focus both countries’ efforts to address global challenges such as food security.

The White House says they also plan to discuss the leaders’ visions for North America, cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Central America, security, climate and energy, and global issues.