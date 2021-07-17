Biden To Host Super Bowl Champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 31-9. Brady won the ESPY for male athlete of the year, Saturday, July 10. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 31-9. Brady won the ESPY for male athlete of the year, Saturday, July 10. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday. A White House official has confirmed the visit on condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been formally announced. No other details about the team’s visit were provided. Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration. Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a celebration earlier this month.