UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the General Motors' Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Roanoke, Texas. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

President Biden is set to visit Detroit next week in support of striking UAW workers. Biden tweeted he’s going to Michigan on Tuesday to “stand in solidarity” with the workers in the fight for a fair share of “the value they helped create.”

On Friday, the UAW expanded its strike against the Big Three automakers to 20 states. Union president Shawn Fain said the strike is expanding to parts plants nationwide after GM and Stellantis rejected the union’s proposals for higher wages and benefits.