Biden To Lay Out Administration’s Efforts To Curb Gun Violence

President Biden is expected to speak today on his administration’s plans to curb gun violence. Biden’s speech will build on a set of actions he took in April. Those include strengthening regulations on so-called ghost guns, stabilizing braces that make firearms more lethal, and investing money in community violence intervention programs.

Biden has also supported investing more money in community policing. Public safety experts worry that gun violence will get worse in the coming months, as it typically spikes when the weather warms up.