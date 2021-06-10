WORLD

Biden To Lay Out Vax Donations, Urge World Leaders To Join

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday. President Joe Biden was set to make the announcement Thursday in a speech before the start of Group of Seven summit. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

(AP) — One year ago, the U.S. was the deadliest hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation of the Group of Seven summit. Now, the U.S. is a model for how to successfully emerge from the global pandemic. For President Joe Biden, it’s a personal vindication of his pledge to turn around the U.S. virus, but also a global call to action for other nations. In a speech on the eve of this year’s G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, Biden on Thursday will unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe. And Biden is expected to ask his fellow G-7 leaders to do more as well.

 

