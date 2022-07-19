Biden To MA Tomorrow As Climate Emergency Speculation Grows

FILE - The Utah State Capitol, rear, is shown behind an oil refinery on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

President Biden will be in Massachusetts tomorrow as speculation grows that he’ll declare a climate emergency.

The White House says Biden will speak on the climate crisis and “seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.” His remarks will come as the U.S. and Europe are dealing with record heat and raging wildfires.

The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center says over three-million acres have now burned by wildfires so far this year. A total of 265 wildfires are actively burning across the state.