Biden To Make 20K Guest-Worker Visas Available Amid Worker Shortage

The Biden Administration is adding 20-thousand guest-worker visas amid a national labor shortage. The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Monday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the department is “taking action” that expands lawful pathways for workers from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, as well as Haiti to come and work in America.

The H-2B visa allows employers to bring foreign workers to the U.S. temporarily for non-agricultural jobs, including landscaping, hospitality and other industries. The visas will be set aside for U.S. employers looking for workers on or before March 31st.