Biden To Meet Next Month With Mexico’s President

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

President Joe Biden plans to meet on July 12 at the White House with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Mexico’s president skipped the recent Summit of the Americas in protest of the U.S. not inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the event.

The White House says in a statement that Biden and Obrador will discuss issues such as food security, immigration, climate and security and shared economic interests.

Relations between the U.S. and Mexico were strained by the June summit that was supposed to be about unity among western hemisphere nations.