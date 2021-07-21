NATIONAL

Biden To Meet Next Month With Private Sector On Cyber Issues

By 111 views
0
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — A U.S. official says President Joe Biden plans to meet next month with business executives about cybersecurity. The August 25 meeting will also involve members of the administration’s national security team. It comes as the White House is scrambling to help companies protect against ransomware attacks from Russia-based criminal syndicates and as the administration also confronts an aggressive cybersecurity threat from the Chinese government. A National Security Council spokesperson disclosed the meeting, but did not identify the business leaders who would be participating. The meeting will focus on how to “work together to collectively improve the nation’s cybersecurity.”

Stellantis CEO Expects Chip Shortage To Drag Into Next Year

Previous article

Japan, US, South Korea Reaffirm Cooperation On North Korea

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL