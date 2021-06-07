Biden To Meet With British PM & Queen On First Overseas Trek

President Joe Biden is escorted by Col. Marcus Cooley, commander of the 89th Airlift Support Group, as he walks from Marine One before boarding Air Force One, (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

President Biden’s first overseas trip since he was elected includes meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth. He’ll take off on Wednesday to take part in the G7 summit in the U.K. before heading to Belgium for meetings with NATO and the European Union.

Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for Geneva on June 16th. Biden wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post that the whole trip is “realizing America’s renewed commitment to our allies and partners, and demonstrating the capacity of democracies to both meet the challenges and deter the threats of this new age.”