Biden To Plug Tech Bill In California, Campaign In Illinois

(AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing.

The president will be joined by vulnerable Democratic Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act. The $280 billion bill is one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements.

Later Friday, Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a Democratic Party reception. There are signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles in Tuesday’s midterm elections.