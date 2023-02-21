Biden To Rally Allies As Ukraine War Gets More Complicated

(AP) — President Joe Biden is set to consult with allies from NATO’s eastern flank in Poland as the Russian invasion of Ukraine edges toward an even more complicated stage. After making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden is in Warsaw with a mission to solidify Western unity as Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy. Biden says it’s “critical that there not be any doubt” about U.S. support for Ukraine. Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday and deliver an address from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle.