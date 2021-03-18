Biden To Send Surplus COVID Vaccine To Mexico

The Biden administration is going to send excess supply of coronavirus vaccine to Mexico as more migrants cross the border. White House officials say they are assessing how they can loan AstraZeneca doses to both Canada and Mexico.

Mexican President Andrés Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have asked President Biden for help as both countries struggle to get doses.

Mexico has pledged to take back Central American families while also urging Biden to share the U.S. vaccine supply. Biden administration officials say their top priority remains vaccinating the U.S. population, but noted “this virus knows no borders.”