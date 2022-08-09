Biden To Sign $280B CHIPS Act In Bid To Boost US Over China

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Biden’s visit to the Middle East this week includes meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom who U.S. intelligence officials determined approved the killing of a U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing. The measure is part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. The Rose Garden ceremony Tuesday morning comes as Biden looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry. The aim is to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods. The White House says Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips. Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.