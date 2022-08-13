Biden To Sign Inflation Reduction Act Soon

President Biden is expected to sign the sweeping the Inflation Reduction Act in the coming days. The bill was sent to his desk after Democrats pushed it through through the House after narrowly passed the Senate.

The President praised the legislation saying it will will help lower the cost of prescription drugs, health insurance and energy costs.

During debate on the House floor, Democrat Mark Pocan of Wisconsin said his party is putting people over politics with the bill. Republican Michael Burgess of Texas insisted it won’t have much of an impact on inflation.