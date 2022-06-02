Biden To Speak On Mass Shootings, Urge Congress To Act

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets virtually with infant formula manufacturers from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will speak Thursday night on the recent spate of mass shootings. The White House says he’ll talk about his plans to press Congress on acting “to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”

The speech follows the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers last week, as well as one Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office. Biden said earlier this week that the Second Amendment was never an “absolute.”