Biden To The Nation And World: ‘America is rising anew’

Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stand and applaud as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew.” He’s pointing to the nation’s emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

Biden is urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life. He’s marking his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of coronavirus restrictions.