Biden To Tour California Storm Damage, See Recovery Efforts

(AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour damaged areas of California and be briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks. At least 20 people have died and destruction has been reported across 41 of California’s 58 counties.

On Thursday, the president will tour Santa Cruz County, accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials. Biden will also meet with business owners, first responders and residents before delivering remarks. Hours ahead of the visit, Biden raised the level of federal assistance available through the major disaster declaration issued last week.