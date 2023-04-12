Biden To Tout Economic Growth As Dividend Of N Ireland Peace

President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Belfast International Airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Biden is visiting the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to focus on Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential in a speech at Ulster University’s new campus in downtown Belfast. Biden is in Northern Ireland to participate in marking the 25th anniversary of an agreement that helped achieve peace. The United States was instrumental in negotiating an end to sectarian violence that killed thousands of people over several decades. Biden is on his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland. After the speech on Wednesday, Biden will travel to the Republic of Ireland for a three-day trip that includes visiting the hometowns of his Irish ancestors.