Biden To Travel To Brussels As Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Goes On

President Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium next week for meetings on the crisis in Ukraine. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will join NATO meetings and a summit with the European Council. She told reporters the President will reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to NATO allies as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Psaki said the President and other NATO leaders will “assess where we are” with the response to Russia’s invasion. She argued tough global sanctions are crippling the Russian economy.