Biden To Visit Poland, A Complex Ally On Ukraine’s Doorstep

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a media conference, after an extraordinary NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on March 24, 2022. President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in a visit to Europe this week offers him the chance to reassure a NATO ally nervous about the war just across its border. It will also be his chance to thank Poles for their remarkable outpouring of help to the Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression and pay homage to the thousands of U.S. troops deployed there. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to underscore the U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep. It will also be an opportunity to thank Poles for their generous welcome to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion and to encourage the thousands of U.S. troops deployed in Poland. But Poland is a complicated ally. The country’s populist leaders are accused by some European partners of riding roughshod over democratic norms. Many liberal Poles will be hoping for a sign during Biden’s visit starting Friday that the U.S. remembers its role in promoting democracy.

 

