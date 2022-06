President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after speaking at the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden will meet with the Saudi Crown Prince in a July visit to Saudi Arabia. The White House confirmed the plan as part of an upcoming trip to the Middle East. During his campaign, Biden promised to treat the kingdom as a “pariah” after the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The CIA concluded the Saudi Crown Prince ordered the killing. Biden denies the trip to Saudi Arabia is linked to U.S. efforts to get the Saudis to pump more oil as gas prices soar.