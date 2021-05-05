Biden Touts Applications To $28.6B Restaurant Relief Program

In this March 30, 2021 photo, President Joe Biden signs the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman is at right. Biden is promoting his $28.6 billion program to help the restaurants, bars and food trucks hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden plans to highlight the initiative in a Wednesday afternoon speech.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Biden administration is highlighting early applications for a $28.6 billion program for eateries that closed, shifted to take-out or restricted the number of diners to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden plans to discuss the initiative in a Wednesday afternoon speech. The aid for eateries is part of the Biden administration’s broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The White House says 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses have applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications. More than half of the applicants are owned by women, veterans or people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.