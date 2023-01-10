Biden, Trudeau Talk Haiti, Trade At Mexico City Summit

(AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have pledged their resolve to promote prosperity for people through the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks in Mexico City. They were discussing the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.

Biden and Trudeau met one-on-one before a three-way meeting later Tuesday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The U.S. and Canadian leaders had a warm exchange during a brief appearance before reporters, which stood in stark contrast to a more brusque exchange between Biden and López Obrador on Monday.