Biden, Trump Campaign Over The Weekend

It was a busy weekend for both President Biden and former President Donald Trump. At a fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday featuring various A-list celebrities as well as former President Obama, Biden expressed concern over how a second Trump tern would impact the United States Supreme Court. Biden’s campaign says the event raised a record breaking 30-million-dollars from Democratic donors.

Trump, on the same day, made a pitch to African American voters in Detroit. When asked how to encourage Black entrepreneurship, Trump said Detroit politicians need to “stop the crime.” He also once again claimed the election process is rigged.