Biden Turning Focus On Extreme Heat

President Biden is set to announce new government measures today aimed at helping communities across the country deal with extreme heat that has threatened millions. He’ll be meeting with mayors of Western cities that have seen dangerous heat waves this summer.

This comes on a day when the National Weather Service is warning that temperatures in the nation’s capital could hit triple digits for the first time in nearly seven years.

White House officials say the new measures will include funding to improve weather prediction, grants to help ensure clean drinking water and protections for workers who are most vulnerable to heat deaths.